VICKIE LYNN DAMRON, 69 of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Paramount Assisted Living. She was born February 4, 1953, a daughter of the late Billy David and Ruby Midkiff Damron. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents Walter and Minnie Midkiff and Dave and Alma Damron. She was a retired long-time teacher for Lincoln County Schools.
She is survived by her sister JoAnne Adkins; nephew Jarrod (Felisha) Adkins; niece Jerica Adkins; brother-in-law Willard "Buck" Adkins; and great nieces Zailei and Zemira Adkins.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Pleasant View Baptist Church Branchland. W.Va., with Lennie Romans officiating. Burial will follow in Midkiff Cemetery Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin . Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
