VICKIE LYNN DAMRON, 69 of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Paramount Assisted Living. She was born February 4, 1953, a daughter of the late Billy David and Ruby Midkiff Damron. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents Walter and Minnie Midkiff and Dave and Alma Damron. She was a retired long-time teacher for Lincoln County Schools.

She is survived by her sister JoAnne Adkins; nephew Jarrod (Felisha) Adkins; niece Jerica Adkins; brother-in-law Willard "Buck" Adkins; and great nieces Zailei and Zemira Adkins.

