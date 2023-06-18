On Friday May 19, 2023, VICKIE LYNN SPURLOCK, formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away at the age of 68 at the Halifax Health Hospice Center in Port Orange, Fla. To say she lost her battle would be wrong because she never stopped fighting. She was truly an example of resilience and perseverance. Vickie was born on May 22, 1954, in Charleston, W.Va. She was the Quality Control Supervisor at Alcon where she developed many friendships over the years. Vickie was also a mother figure and friend to many throughout her life. She is survived by her husband, Terry Spurlock; her daughters, Emily (Aaron) Turner, and Mary Spurlock; her father and stepmother, Norman and Mary Ann McClure; her sisters and brother, Loreen (Joe) Brantley, Janice (David) Bragg, Stephanie Cabell, and Bub (Dawn) Moore; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by some special friends: Rob and Sherrie Porter; the Shade family; and Marisa Ciccone. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Moore and her grandmother, Mary West McClure, with whom she had a special bond. A Celebration of Life will be held for Vickie from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 8 at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor leases former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House
- Chinese company to produce EV battery component in Lawrence County, Ohio
- Ona-based startup develops program to analyze judges using artificial intelligence
- Man sentenced to prison for attack in downtown Huntington
- Huntington chamber recognizes volunteers, leaders during annual dinner
- Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85 years in business
- Herd hoops freshmen getting acclimated through summer workouts
- Kelly Ann Dillard
- Cabell County Public Library's summer reading program kicks off community block party
- Tortilla Factory has been Barboursville hot spot for 8 years
Collections
- Photos: "The SpongeBob Musical" rehearsal at Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony
- Photos: Jewel City Kickball teams compete, Sunday
- Photos: Cabell County Courthouse picnic
- Photos: 3rd annual Drag Me to Brunch Picnic
- Photos: Quilts of Valor presentation at Woodlands
- Photos: Central City Jeep Show
- Photos: Marshall University Juneteenth celebration at Harless Field
- Photos: West Virginia Science Adventure's Builders Lab! Summer Camp
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library summer reading kick off