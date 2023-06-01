VICKIE LYNN WILKES JACKSON, 72 of Huntington, finished her earthly journey May 26, 2023, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Ky. Vickie was born October 20, 1950, to the late Kenneth and June Wilkes. She attended Huntington East High School, The Huntington School of Beauty, and Marshall University. She was the administrator at Halls Assisted Living for more than 20 years. Vickie was a devout Christian, strong in her faith. She was an avid animal lover and rescued many animals in her lifetime. Vickie was preceded in death by her husband James Jackson. She is survived by her daughter Tonia (Corey Maggard) Gray, her sister Eva (David) Hall, grandchildren Luke Fischer II, Harlan Maggard, Adalynn Maggard, and nephew Shane (Nick) Hall. A celebration of her life will be held June 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Baptist Church in Huntington. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to One By One Animal Advocates at www.facebook.com/OneByOne AnimalAdvocates Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
