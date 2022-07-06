VICKIE LYNN WOLFE SHANNON, 73, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully in Cabell Huntington Hospital on Monday, July 4, 2022, with her family by her side. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Joe Ed Rice officiating. Vickie loved baking and cooking and she loved her family unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Frances Jones Wolfe, her beloved dog Annie and Butchie Crabtree. She leaves behind her husband Virgil Dick Shannon, son Kenny Ray Caldwell (Carman), daughter Johnetta Caldwell (Keith); four grandchildren, Justin Gibson (Alychia), Carlie Blankenship (Wes) and Payton and Emma Caldwell; five great-grandchildren, Levi and Claire Blankenship and Patience, Ella and Cooper Gibson; and siblings Steve and Jetta Wolfe and Faye Powell (Tim). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Service livestream may be viewed, and online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
