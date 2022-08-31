VIDA JEANETTE VARNEY MAY of Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va.
Vida was a graduate of Belfry High School in Belfry, Ky., and was born in Sidney, Ky., to the late Ballard and Myrtle Mae Varney of South Williamson, Ky. She was also preceded in death by sisters Phyllis Ann King of South Williamson, Ky., and Aletha Pinson of Turkey Creek, Ky.
Vida is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Estil; daughter, Sherrie (Terry) Webb of Chattaroy, W.Va.; son, Keith (Summer) May of Winfield, W.Va.; grandsons Chad Webb of Charleston, W.Va., Tyler May (Megan) of Eleanor, W.Va., and Matthew Wright of Winfield, W.Va.; granddaughters Haley Manns, (Dustin) of Goldsboro, N.C., Madison Bailey (Derek) of Altus, Okla., Amy Zacarias of Pikeville, Ky., Mary Wright, and Natalie Wright of Winfield, W.Va.; two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vida was a devoted wife and mother who put her family above all else. She was also a long-time member of the 20th Street Baptist Church of Kenova where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was the church financial secretary for several years.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Smith Family Cemetery in Sidney, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vida's honor to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
