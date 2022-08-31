Vida Jeanette Varney May
VIDA JEANETTE VARNEY MAY of Kenova, W.Va., passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va.

Vida was a graduate of Belfry High School in Belfry, Ky., and was born in Sidney, Ky., to the late Ballard and Myrtle Mae Varney of South Williamson, Ky. She was also preceded in death by sisters Phyllis Ann King of South Williamson, Ky., and Aletha Pinson of Turkey Creek, Ky.

