VILMA JOY BURGER DAVIS SWANSON. On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Vilma Joy Burger Davis Swanson, known to her family as Nana, loving wife and mother of two sons, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 93. Vilma was born on February 26, 1927, in Branchland, WV, to Winfield Scott and Stella Florence (Snodgrass) Burger. She graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1943. Vilma started her professional career at Sylvania; afterward, she worked sewing shoes at a Shoe Factory, sewing bras at a Bra Factory, was a secretary at GVHS, worked at Stone and Thomas and then retired from Elder Beerman. In March 1955 she married Donald Davis. They raised two sons, her little angels, Rick and Cam. Later she was widowed and in July 2002 remarried to Dallas Swanson. Vilma was a long-standing member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She valued being a GVHS alumni and joined the committee to organize her high school reunions, where she eventually met her second husband, Dallas. She enjoyed working puzzle books, baking, knitting and sewing. She enjoyed spending time with her family. In her later years, she enjoyed cross-country travel with Dallas. She was known to be a kind, loving and hardworking woman, a devout Christian and was described as being the epitome of a lady. Vilma was preceded in death by her father, Winfield, her mother, Stella, two brothers, Brady and Dana, her sisters, Helen and Kathleen, her first husband, Donald Davis, and her second husband, Dallas Swanson. She is survived by her two sons, Rick (Sandy) and Cam (Linda), her youngest sister, Jan (Odell) Lawson, three granddaughters, Megan, Katie and Mannon, her grandson, Josh, two great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 12, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin at 11 o’clock a.m. The burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Flowers may be sent to 6670 McClelland St., West Hamlin, WV 25571, or donations may be sent to Pleasant View Baptist Church. Condolences can be sent to www.handleyfh.com.
