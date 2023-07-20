VIOLET LEA MILLER MEADOWS, 94, of Brenton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home. Born April 1, 1929, in Welch, W.Va., Violet was the daughter of the late Luther Terry and Thelma Gladys Morgan Miller. She graduated from Beckley College and Bluefield State College with B.S. in Education. Mrs. Meadows was employed by the Wyoming County Board of Education as principal and teacher at Fanny Grade School (a one-room school with 18 students) and an elementary teacher at Long Branch Grade School, Coal Mountain Grade School, and Baileysville Elementary and Junior High School, retiring in 1988. Violet attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in Huntington for several years and Baileysville Baptist Church in recent years. She loved her family, her church family, gospel hymns, reading the Bible, and talking with loved ones and friends. Violet especially enjoyed visits from her nephew, Luther Terry Miller of Front Royal, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald K. Meadows; her daughter, Carolyn Jeanette Meadows; a daughter-in-law, Mary Highwart Meadows; a son-in-law, Curtis Steven Rose; a brother, Luther Terry Miller Jr.; a sister, Frances Lorraine Miller; a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond Howard and Dorothy Green Miller; and a great-grandchild, Stephen Maria Bartz. Survivors include her daughter, Loretta Sue Meadows Rose of Brier Creek; her son, Kevin Keith Meadows of Huntington; five grandchildren, Richard (Marie) Rose of Huntington, Janet Frazier of Huntington, Tara (Robert) Bartz of Pittsburgh, Pa., Joselyn Meadows of Huntington, and Anastacia Meadows of West Huntington; nine great-grandchildren, Teryn Hubbard, Jayson Griffin, and Marcus Frazier (all of Huntington), Gretchen, Matthew, Miriam, Sophia, and Caroline Bartz (all of Pittsburgh, PA), and Sadie Hensley of west Huntington; and one great- great-grandchild, Teagan Smith of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Evans-Calfee Funeral Home in Oceana, W.Va., with Rev. Glenn Hatfield officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, W.Va. Special thanks are extended to Family Health Care and the Wyoming County Council on Aging. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.evans-calfee.com. Evans-Calfee Funeral Service, Oceana, is serving the Meadows family.
