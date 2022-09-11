VIOLET MAE DAVIS of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Florida McCoy; her siblings, James McCoy, Julian McCoy, Carl McCoy, Jr. McCoy, Estel Suiter, Sarah Barrett, and Phyllis Keeney; and niece Bettina McCoy.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Davis; nieces Rhonda Vance of Chesapeake, Ohio, Brenda Suiter of Lexington, Ky., DiAnn Henson of Chesapeake; nephews Chris McCoy of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Jeff McCoy of Proctorville, Ohio, Tony McCoy, and Allen Barrett, both of Chesapeake; as well as a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Philip Warner officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday.
