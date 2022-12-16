Virgie Annette Dalton Bailey
VIRGIE ANNETTE DALTON BAILEY, 56 of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born June 6, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arville and Ethel Meeks Dalton. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Tony Dalton and Jeffery Dalton. She worked for the Barboursville Veterans Home for 29 years. She is survived by her husband, Quentin Bailey; one son, Dakota G. Heffner; children by marriage Bobbi Jo Bailey and Jamie Bailey (McKala); grandchildren Tanner, Madison, Landon, Pipper and Noah; one sister, Gwen Richmond (Charlie); nieces Amber (Josh), Brylee; nephew, Nathan (Amy), J.D., Owen, Wyatt and Jake and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends at the Barboursville Veterans Home. A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

