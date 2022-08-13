Virgie Ramona Jestes

VIRGIE RAMONA JESTES, 78, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born December 18, 1943, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Reed and Virginia Kimbler Kelly. Five brothers also preceded her in death. She was a Certified Medical Assistant at the Rush County Nursing Home in LaCrosse, Kan. Survivors include one daughter and her husband, Jami and Tyler Hicks of Catlettsburg, Ky.; a son and his wife Joe and Stacy Terry of Ashland, Ky.; four grandchildren, Karrie Hicks, Braxynn Hicks, Maegen Wells and John Michael Terry; three sisters, Linda Kelly, Nancy O'Rourke and Robin Crowe; two brothers, Jack Kelly and Reed Kelly Jr. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is in assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you