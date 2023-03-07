Virgil Clyde Messinger

VIRGIL CLYDE MESSENGER, 96, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was born July 25, 1926, a son of the late Talmage and Cora Covey Messinger. He was also preceded in death by brothers Talmage "Red" and Ronnie Messinger. Clyde was a United States Army veteran and worked at General Motors. He has been retired for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, model trains and traveling. He is survived by sister-in-law Cathy Messinger; nieces,Cheryl (Jerry) Holcomb, Patricia (Charlie) Hare, Pam Barley and Jennifer (Derik) Kimberling; nephew Brian (Lori) Messinger; and a special great-niece Presley. Services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, March 8 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Lonnie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
