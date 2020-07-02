Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGIL NEACE, of Ranger, W.Va., born May 20, 1945, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of Seventy Five Years, One month and Ten days. Virgil was born to the late George Washington and Ida Mae (Adkins) Neace. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Elizabeth Neace; six brothers, Sherman Neace, Ritchard Neace, Elmer Neace, Jimmie Neace, Lester Neace, Harrison Neace; and one sister, Ruby Pack. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Joseph Adkins. Virgil is survived by three children, Kimberly (Rick) Carter of Flatwoods, Ky., Edie (Jerry) Pack of Ranger, W.Va., and Bill (Amy) Deal of Huntington. Virgil is also survived by five brothers, Alvin Neace of Michigan, Frankie D. Neace of Maryville, Tenn., Ray Neace of Ranger, W.Va., William Neace of Ranger, W.Va., and David Neace of Midkiff, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Nutter of Flatwoods, Ky., and Ashley (Shawn) Spence of Branchland, W.Va.; five great-grandchildren, Kenzie Spence, Aivah Spence, Londyn Adkins, Addie Nutter and Bo Nutter. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Lincoln Nursing and Rehab, Hamlin, W.Va., for taking care of their beloved father and grandfather, Virgil Neace. Funeral service will be conducted at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, with Pastor Ernest R. Vance officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Stella-Lambert Cemetery, East Fork, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com. Ferrell-Chambers is honored to serve the family.

