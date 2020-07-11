Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGINIA AMANDALINE WATTERSON MCQUEEN ALFORD, 75, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died July 8. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. July 13 at Apple Grove Memorial. Friends may visit the family at the cemetery from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

