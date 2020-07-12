Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGINIA ANN BOND CALDWELL, of Vera, Florida, died May 11, 2020. She was born July 13, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., to Ella V. and W.J.B. Bond. “Jennie” was a 1955 graduate of Huntington High School and trained as a nurse at the C&O Hospital in Clifton Forge, Va., and Queen’s Hospital in London, England. She spent her working career in serving her patients from bedside to Care Management. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Hank” Caldwell. She is survived by her brother, David S. Bond of South Point, Ohio. Private graveside services were held May 31, 2020, in Florida. 

