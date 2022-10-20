Virginia B. Cortese

VIRGINIA B. CORTESE, 94, mother of Toni Gygi of Huntington, died Friday, October 14, 2022, in Huntington. Visitation will be Friday, October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee, and the funeral on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church of Memphis. Special thanks to the angels at Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State Life Care, especially Debbie, Patty, Phyllis, Eliza, Trish and Christine. For those who wish to, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, W.Va., or the charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

