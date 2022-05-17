VIRGINIA BELLE FOWLER MARCUM, 96 of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Harts, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Heritage Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born April 18, 1926, in Holden, W.Va., the daughter of the late Jake and Lula Vance Fowler. She was a homemaker and was Pentecostal by faith. She was also a seamstress, was known for Belle's Potato Salad, loved church and loved the book of Acts in the Bible. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Buren Marcum; her son-in-law Gary Fonduk; four sisters and six brothers. She is survived by her daughter Charmaine Fonduk of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Danita M. (Tim) Hamlin of Proctorville, Ohio, and Jordan M (Nicholas) Bem of Japan; three great-grandchildren, Brock Hamlin and Adele Hamlin and baby to be, Baby Bem. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, with Pastor Jeff Lycons officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Wednesday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
