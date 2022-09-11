VIRGINIA DARYL ROBERTS NEWSOME, age 77, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Heritage Center in Huntington, W.Va. Virginia was born February 25, 1945, daughter of the late Jeffery Roberts and Anna Forsyth Roberts. She was the wife of the late Preston Newsome, a homemaker, and a believer of the Christian Faith. Along with her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Diane Newsome, and one sister, her twin, Margaret Carol Newsome. Virginia is survived by two sons, Michael Alan (Aimei) Newsome and David Preston Newsome; one brother, Stephen Jeffery Roberts; three grandchildren, Thomas Harrison Newsome, William Andrew Newsome, and Elizabeth Virginia Newsome; and a host of loving family and friends. An online guestbook is available at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
