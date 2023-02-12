Virginia Esta Pyles

VIRGINIA ESTA PYLES, 79 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, in Huntington Health and Rehab Center. She was born April 5, 1943, in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of the late Virgil Pyles and Neoma Hensley Walker. She was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Ted Pyles, twins Theodore Pyles and Theodosia Johnson, Eva Maxine Pyles, twins Leona Faye Artrip and George Pyles, and Virginia's twin Virgil Lester Pyles. She was a Baptist by faith. Survivors include: her sister, Hope Elizabeth Whitson of Covington, Ky., and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, W.Va., Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

