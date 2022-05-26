VIRGINIA GAYE ALDRIDGE, 88, formerly of Lincoln County, W.Va., widow of John Swann and Donald Edgemon, died Jan. 31 in Windsor Care Center, Terrell, Texas. She was a homemaker and sold Tupperware. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. May 28 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you