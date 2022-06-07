VIRGINIA GIBSON VANCE, 86, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville by Rev. Jackie Walker. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born January 13, 1936, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Thomas and Madge Lilly Gibson. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Vance; sisters Ruth Vance, Bessie Bates and infant sister Birdie Gibson; brothers C. Raymond "Lightning" and Robert Gibson. She is survived by her sister Helen Kuhn and several nieces and nephews. II Corinthians 5:7-8 For we walk by faith, not by sight, we are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
