VIRGINIA “GINNY” L. LUCAS. On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the age of 96, Ginny passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Lonnie Lucas, loving mother of Thomas Lee (Shelly Huss) Lucas; devoted grandmother of Brittni Leigh (Tyler) Bowman, Matthew Scott (Sarah) Lucas and Alexis Morgan Lucas; sister of the late Reba Mae Harbour and Mary Frances Gumber-Morgan; and the daughter of the late Alpha “Red” Hern Thomas and Masel Imaine Frazier Thomas. Also survived by her faithful companion, her dog, Bandit. Ginny was a loving caregiver her entire life. She grew up in Huntington, W.Va., and was baptized at Grace Gospel Church. She worked as an operational specialist during WWII in the ammunition factory in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a long-term employee at Patty Woodard, a fine ladies clothing manufacturer in California. Prior to returning to Huntington, W.Va., in the 1970s, she and her beloved husband, Lonnie, owned and operated their machine shop. Ginny devoted her life to being a wife, a mother and a Ninny, because she never wanted to be called grandmother or grandma by her grandchildren. Ginny was the president of Altizer Elementary PTA, a member of several bowling leagues and an avid softball pitcher in her local community for many years. A “Celebration of Life” will be held later this summer in Huntington, W.Va., followed by an interment in Green Valley Cemetery in Salt Rock, W.Va., where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. Ginny’s family would like to extend a warm and special “Thank You” to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice (Heather, Elise and Jenny) for their professional and dignified, excellent nursing care that they provided in her time of need. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you and gratitude to Sandy, Ginny’s newest friend. Deepest gratitude to Pastor Shelby Harbor, her beloved nephew, for providing spiritual guidance and prayers for Ginny and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in memory of Ginny at Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Professional Services Trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Blawnox, PA. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
