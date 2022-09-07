VIRGINIA HOLLEY SIMS, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Harbour Health Care of Ironton. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Elmer Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon She was born May 19, 1940, in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Virginia Holley Sims Carney. She was also preceded in death by a precious beloved daughter, Paula D. Bailey, brother Harry E. Sims and grandson Steven St. Clair. She was a former counselor for Branches, worked as head mother for Delta Zeta Sorority and worked at Prestera Center until she retired to take care of her paraplegic daughter. She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Kimberly Bailey of Chesapeake, Ohio, Troy and Diane Bailey of South Point, Ohio, Darren and Margaret Bailey of Huntington and James and Chrystal Bailey of Huntington; sister Pamela (John) Caldwell of Lynchburg, Va.; stepdaughter Beverly Sweeney; grandchildren Apphia Costello, April Gardner, Megan Bailey, Tara McKnight, Brian Dement, very special granddaughter, Julia Armstrong, Dylan, Dakota, Makena Armstrong, Kaitlyne and Paula Holley, David Denof, Scottie Midkiff, Chad Bailey, Christopher Simpson, Cassidy, Serenity and Kal-el Bailey and Larry St. Clair and eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Online memorials and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
