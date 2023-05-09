VIRGINIA L. "GINNY LEE" HASTINGS, 96 of Huntington, died May 4, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born January 3, 1927, in Washington, Pa., a daughter of the late Harold Raymond and Bertha Virginia Knode Hastings. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Hastings and a brother, Harold Raymond Hastings Jr. She was the retired owner of Pets Own Shop, an independent, kind, intelligent, businesswoman and community leader. She was a lifelong advocate of animal rights and care and practiced what she preached. She was a role model to the children of her friends who had the good fortune to call her Aunt Ginny Lee. She often allowed the children in her life a day in the Pet's Own Shop with Aunt Ginny Lee, which was far more fun than Disney World. She was an extremely ethical person and put the rights of animal's many times before profits, She refused to sell mice, gerbils, hamsters or Guinea Pigs to any one she suspected was buying them to be Reptile food. She would say to people this is a pet shop! I sell animals to people who will love them and give them the life of a pet. The sign out front does not say Reptile Grocery! She was a member of First United Methodist Church, The Woman's Club of Huntington, Pilot Club of Huntington, PEO Chapter I, Charter Member of the Huntington Kennel Club, Huntington Human Society, which is now the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, Secretary/Treasurer WV State Board of Veterinary Medicine. She is survived by several cousins. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by the Rev. Scott Sears and Rev. Heather Barker. Entombment will follow in Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
