We are sad to announce the passing of VIRGINIA MAE GARTIN BECHDOLT, fondly known as Memee, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina formerly of Huntington, W.Va. She passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95-years-old on October 7, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a long life filled with love and family. She was born on April 14, 1927, in Ranger, West Virginia the daughter of the late Scott and Mary Gartin. She was married to Carl Eldridge Bechdolt on March 17, 1945. They had three children together, Donna, Deborah, and David Bechdolt. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, her brother Millard Filmore Gartin, her daughter Deborah and granddaughter Elizabeth Anne Carson. Virginia and Carl spent 67 wonderful years together. Virginia was the heart of the family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Donna Bechdolt Gibson, son David Bechdolt, granddaughter Mandie Cheetham Metzger (Chris Metzger and children Timothy, Adam, and Laura Metzger), granddaughter Cynthia Carson (son Alex Kinsey), grandson Randy Cheetham (Shannon Cheetham and children Ella Cheetham and Noel Drown), granddaughter Martha Cheetham McKenna (Andy McKenna and children Molly and Ian McKenna), grandson Rick Cheetham (Cindy Cheetham and children Cody Cheetham (son Rylan Cheetham), Corie Myers (Travis Myers and children Mason, Madi, Morgan, and Mackenzie Myers), and Tyler Huie), and grandson Chris Carson (Karen Carson and children Beau and Sophia Carson).
The funeral will be held in Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday, October 15, 2022. She will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband, Carl Eldridge Bechdolt. The family will receive friends at Beard Mortuary, 3001 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia, 25702 on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon, service at noon with Rev. William Miller presiding with entombment to follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Senior Services, Inc. at 2895 Shorefair Drive Northwest, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27105 or to The Shepherd's Center at 1700 Ebert Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103. These two wonderful organizations have been instrumental in Virginia's care and the care of so many.
