VIRGINIA MAE GARTIN BECHDOLT, 95 of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Huntington, died Oct. 7. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 15 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment following at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Senior Services, Inc., 2895 Shorefair Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or to The Shepherd's Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you