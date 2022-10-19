VIRGINIA MAE TUCKER, 69 of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born July 31, 1953, in Kiahsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Moon and Sylvia Pack Moon. Virginia was a business manager for numerous companies throughout her career. She attended the Wayne Church of Christ and loved helping others. Her husband, Marion Robert "Bob" Tucker also preceded her in death, along with a sister, Fannie "Blue" Maynard and a special brother, Jimmy "Bozi" Moon. Survivors include three sisters, Marie Marcum and husband Gilmer of Kenova, W.Va., Diana Watts and husband Tom of Wayne, W.Va., Joyce Baisden and husband James of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Frank Moon and wife Freda of Genoa, W.Va., Roy Moon and wife Nancy of Fort Gay, W.Va.; special friends Al and Rosemary Spaulding, Butch Wells, Shawn, Sandy and Lisa Carey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank her niece, Terri Rife and son Tucker, for their loving care.
