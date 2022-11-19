VIRGINIA "GINNY" RAE BIAS, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away November 17, 2022. Ginny was born on August 26, 1947 in Hinton, W.Va. She worked for thirty years and retired from Special Metals. After retirement, she enjoyed researching her families genealogy and participating in the local Chapter of the DAR. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Doris Bias. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Vickie Stapleton; her brother-in-law, Glen Stapleton; nephew and niece that she loved as if they were her own children, Eddie (Marcie) Stapleton and Erin Watts; and her great-nephews and nieces: Ian and Zoe Watts and McKinley and Gage Stapleton. Funeral services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you