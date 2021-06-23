VIRGINIA REYNOLDS, 81, of Salt Rock, died June 19. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you