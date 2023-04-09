Vivian Jean Mullins
VIVIAN JEAN MULLINS, 84, of Huntington, passed away March 21, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by her son, Pastor Pinky. Burial will be private. She was born June 12, 1938, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Donald and Mary Magadlene Porter LaFon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis "Buddy" Mullins. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Craig and Melissa Pinkerton of Ironton, Ohio, Brent Pinkerton of Huntington, and Brion and Alicia Pinkerton; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

