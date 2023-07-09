The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Vivian Joan Cassidy
SYSTEM

VIVIAN JOAN CASSIDY, 81, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 7, 2023. She was born June 23, 1942, in Wayne, a daughter of the late Ora and Ruth Christian. Also preceding her in death was one sister, Kathern Caperton; and one brother, Henry Christian. Joan was a member of Garrett's Creek Community Church and enjoyed crafting, making birdhouses and wreaths.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, Gary Cassidy of Wayne; one daughter, Tara (John) Kiripolsky of Huntington, W.Va.; three sons, Timothy (Stephanie) Cassidy of Barboursville, W.Va., Wayne Cassidy of Wayne, and Jamie (Ronda) Cassidy of South Point, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Taylor (Mike) Wolfenden of St. Petersburg, Fla., Mackenzie (Justin) Leggett of Milton, W.Va., Jared Cassidy of Barboursville, Sophia Cassidy of South Point, Kenidee Cassidy of Huntington, Tristan Cassidy, Ella Cassidy, both of South Point, Cassidy Kiripolsky, and Keelin Kiripolsky, both of Huntington; one great grandchild, Chandler Leggett; and Dean Leggett on the way.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you