Vivian Lavone Jones
VIVIAN LAVONE JONES went to her Heavenly home January 22, 2023, at the age of eighty-six years, six months, and twelve days. She was born July 9, 1936, to the late Odie and Tennessee Queen Adkins, whom she adored and is also preceded in death by her siblings James, Lenora and Robert, niece Cheryl and nephew Davey.

After graduating from Marshall College, she was awarded a scholarship to attend Vanderbilt University Peabody Teachers College where she received a Master's degree in Special Education. After an internship in Atlanta, Ga., Vivian became a teacher in Iowa and Indiana before returning to West Virginia to teach in the Cabell County School System. She served as a special education teacher for the blind and partially sighted until her retirement. Vivian made many beloved friends, who kept contact throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing, drawing, reading, and growing beautiful flowers.

