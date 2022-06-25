Wade Lee Jeffers

WADE LEE JEFFERS, 65, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born January 30, 1957, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of the late Cecil "Slim" Jeffers and Anna Mae Alford Jeffers. He is also preceded in death by one daughter, Mandy Stickler; one son, Jonathan Wade Jeffers; and by one granddaughter. He is survived by his companion Genie Spears; four sisters, Reta Thompson, Sheila Finley, Donna Cupp and Tina Jeffers; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. At his request, there will be no services and cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral arrangements. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you