WALDSEE MERTON PRUNTY, 96, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born December 6, 1925 in Parkersburg, W.Va., to the late Jacob Waldsee and Mamie Adams Prunty. Merton was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he was a baritone horn and trombone soloist with the Big Red Band. He also spent three summers at Ernest Williams School of Music in New York. He also graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., with a BA in Economics and West Virginia University with a J.D. Degree in Law. Merton loved music, having been an orchestra leader with the Villacoublay Dance Orchestra and the Walt Prunty Orchestra, both in Paris, France, as well as the Four Notes in Bloomington, Ind. Merton led a diverse and full life having spent time in the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving in both Germany and France, a faculty member (part-time) at Marietta College, Waynesboro College, Marshall University, and the American Institute of Banking. He was active in using his law degree, having worked in the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney's office (four years), Cabell County Divorce Commissioner, Domestic Relations Court, Huntington Police Civil Service Commission, Bankruptcy Trustee (Huntington), U.S. Government Appeals Agent, Trust Officer and Legal Counsel (six years) at the 20th St. Bank in Huntington, past president and secretary of the Cabell County Bar Association, the West Virginia State Bar Association (Past Probate Committee), the West Virginia Bar Association, and the American Bar Association (Past Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Secretary), as well as the founder of and lawyer at Prunty Law Offices in Huntington, W.Va. Merton was also a member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington for over 50 years, where he was a Sunday School teacher for the Good Fellowship Class. He was a board member and legal counsel for John W. Hereford Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Huntington, Inc. where he was a past president and board chairman, the Huntington City Mission, and the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind. Surviving, are his immediate family including his son, Paul J. Prunty; daughter-in-law, Sandra K. Prunty; and grandson, Matthew Alexander Prunty, all of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John W. Hereford Boys' and Girl's Clubs of Huntington permanent Endowment Fund, 520 Everett Street, Huntington, WV 25702, or the W. Merton Prunty College of Law Dean's Fund at the West Virginia College of Law in Morgantown, W.Va. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance with Reverend Eric Porterfield officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- South Point man returns to his roots as apple orchard opens to public
- Huntington woman arraigned after child admitted to hospital with burns
- Angela Mae "Maggie" Adkins
- Midland’s Charles sets national scoring record
- Bridge Day returns after two-year pause with perfect weather, crowds
- Chuck Landon: Law of averages favoring WVU
- No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali
- Man confesses to killing Huntington woman nearly 30 years after crime
- Pumpkin House prepares to welcome giant pumpkin for annual display
- Milton officials revisit West Virginia American Water proposal
Collections
- Photos: Chilifest, West Virginia State Chili Championship
- Photos: Bridge Day
- Photos: "Hocus Pocus" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Open to All Picnic
- Photos: Huntington High School vs. Parkersburg, football
- Photos: Second annual Corks & Kegs
- Photos: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter "Scary & Hairy" adoption event
- Photos: Lynd's Sunrise Orchard
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Hoops in Huntington