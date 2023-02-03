Walter Dale Porter
SYSTEM

WALTER DALE PORTER, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born May 27, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Norma Jean Stowers Goodall and the late James Walter Porter. In addition to his mother Norma Jean Goodall (Jack), he is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Henson (Marvin); one son, Brian Dale Porter; one sister, Mona C. Hudson (Paul); one brother, Alen Porter (Debbie); several grandchildren; two nieces; and a host of friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you