Walter Dunnington Jr. Shields
SYSTEM

WALTER DUNNINGTON SHIELDS JR., "Watt" 75, of Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away on January 12, 2023, after a valiant fight for life following a stem cell transplant in 2019 to conquer Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Watt was born on July 18, 1947, to Walter Dunnington Shields, Sr., and Ann Kingdon Shields in Bluefield, West Virginia. After graduating from Christchurch School, he attended and graduated from Marshall University.

Tags

