WALTER GLEN BAISDEN, 96, of Wayne, W.Va., went to meet his Lord and Savior on October 12, 2022. He was born May 25, 1926 to the late Harrison and Bertha Bloss Baisden. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Beulah Adkins Baisden; a granddaughter, Angel Baisden; grandson, James Scott Baisden; a son-in-law, Larry Joe Adkins; five brothers: Merle, Burgess, Stanley, Elmo and Bill; and three sisters: Ruth, Iva Jean and Naomi. He is survived by his children, Glenna Adkins, James (Joyce) Baisden, John (Patricia) Baisden and Daniel (Angel) Baisden; 11 grandchildren: Missy (Gary) Moon, Mary (Brian) Boothe, Tim Adkins, Mindy (Rodney) Clagg, Marsha (Tony) Conley, Stephanie (Aaron) Duvall, Jeremy (Carrie) Baisden, Mike (Ally) Baisden, Katie (Daniel) Williams, Clint Baisden and Summer (Steven) Crank. In addition, he was grandfather to 25 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Emma Faye Winebrenner, and a brother, Charles Harry Baisden. Glen was a WWII Veteran, serving in Japan during the occupation. He was a farmer, coal mine owner-operator and spent 30 years at Owens-Illinois in the machine repair department. Visitation is from noon - 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23, in the Morris Funeral Home chapel in Wayne, with services immediately following. Burial is at Community Memorial Gardens following the service. His family would like to thank the staff of Paramount Senior Living and Hospice of Huntington for their dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Glen's memory to Hospice of Huntington or Huntington City Mission.
