WALTER ROBERT SANSOM, 92, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., at 1 p.m. with Pastor Larry Larsen officiating. The Honor Guard of VFW Post 6878 of Proctorville, Ohio, will conduct military graveside rites at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Huntington. Walter was born on January 3, 1930, in Cabell County, W.Va., to J.D. Sansom and Jennie E. Williams Sansom. He attended Barboursville High School. He was a graduate of Huntington Business School, majoring in accounting. He was awarded a diploma from Bob Dale Institute of Personal Development. He was a member of the U.S. Navy, where he served a total of six years, six months and eighteen days, both active and inactive duty. Walter was a veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. He served as a radioman-Morse Code on the USS Hanson and the USS Keppler. He was awarded a campaign ribbon or medal, Navy Occupation Medal of Occupation-Europe. During the Korean Conflict, he was stationed in the U.S. Naval Training Station at Newport, Rhode Island, as a Personnel Man Third Rank. Walter was a graduate of Federal Aviation Agency of Huntington Airport Inc. as a private pilot. He became the Commander of the Huntington Civil Air Patrol Unit for several years. Walter joined Chapman Printing Company in May of 1969, serving as an estimator and customer service representative. He came from Standard Printing Company, where he worked for 13 years. In his 31 years with Chapman Printing and later Champion Industries, he served in the capacity of estimator, customer service, and binding and production supervisor. Later he served as Marshall Reynolds’ agent performing onsite evaluations of plants being pursued for acquisition. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed dancing with the clogging group, The Yellow Rockers and Paw Taws Round and Square Dance Clubs. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Wilma Jean Hill; four sisters; one brother; and grandson, Nicholas McClanahan. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Marion Hatten Sansom; daughter, Brenda (Stephen) McClanahan of South Point, Ohio; granddaughter, Adrienne Gillette, and great-grandchildren, Marleigh, Mirabel and Renik Gillette of South Point. Additional survivors are his stepchildren, Shaun (Deborah) Dean of Lavalette, W.Va., and the families of their children, Jacob (Angie) Dean, Luke (Stephanie) Dean and Randie (Javey) Vance; his stepdaughter, Jinah (Robert) Cook of Scott Depot, W.Va., and their sons, Tyler and Ryan Cook. He is also survived by several cousins and very special friends, Larry Moore, Josh Wyner, Norman and Fern Allred, Jim Thornton and Juanita Meadows. The family wishes to thank Dr. A. Butt, the nursing staff of Telemetry II unit at St. Mary’s and the Wyngate at Barboursville, W.Va., for their loving care. Pallbearers will be Doug Vance of Baton Rouge, La., Don Browning, Mark Cole, Scott Prichard, Greg Adkins and Larry Moore, who were all co-workers with Walter at Chapman Printing. Visitation will be two hours before the service, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Rollins Funeral Home. The family requests you observe CDC guidelines and wear a mask and observe social distancing. Flowers would be accepted and appreciated, or you may contribute to the food pantry at New Baptist Church in Huntington, where Walter volunteered his time. Walter was a charter member of New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
