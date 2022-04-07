WALTER ROBERT SANSOM, 92, of Barboursville, husband of Marion Hatten Sansom, died April 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Chapman Industries. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.
