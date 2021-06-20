WALTER WILLIAM WATTS JR., 91, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Walter was born on June 29, 1929, in Huntington, to the late Walter William and Mahalia McComas Watts. He retired from Owens-Illinois, where he worked as a pipe fitter. Walter was a lover of all animals, big or small. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and he loved his family and his friends fiercely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Watts. He is survived by his sons, Brett (Raneigh) Watts and Seburne (Janet) Watts; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a multitude of friends and lifelong friends that were like brothers, Bob Bailey, Lou Morrison, Tony Labaldo, Frowde Lockhart and Joe Crouch. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice House of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

