WANDA DOREEN COYLE HUMPHREYS, 98, of New Haven, W.Va., passed away peacefully, with her children by her side, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was born July 27, 1923, in Guyandotte, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elias and Mary Eden Coyle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Humphreys; sister, Dorcas Black; grandson, William Mayes; son-in-law, Jack B. Sheline; daughter-in-law, Sheila Humphreys. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Haven, W.Va. Survivors include her sons, Charles Humphreys of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Robert (Helen) Humphreys of Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Dale (Alice) Humphreys of New Haven, W.Va.; daughter, Nancy Sheline of New Haven, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Private graveside services were held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart, W.Va., with Pastor Mel Mock officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care they gave Wanda over the last 4 1/2 years. Arrangements provided by Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com. 

