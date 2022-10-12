WANDA FAY GUE, 77, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away October 9, 2022. Her fight is over, her race has been run, she is at rest in the Lord. She was a faithful member of the Madison United Baptist Church for more than 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Eddie Parsons and Rev. Robert Hatfield. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. She was born August 2, 1945, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Odell and Ethel Nelson Childers. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela McCloud, two brothers, Richard and Ronald Childers; and two sisters, Patricia Varney and Carolyn Vaughan. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Homer Gue; daughter and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Dexter Childers of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Bruce McCloud of Huntington, W.Va.; brother and sister-in-law Sherrill and Shelby Childers of Wilson, N.C.; grandchildren Joshua Childers (Jodi), Jonathan Childers (Amanda), Cassie McCloud (Matt), and Scott McCloud (Amber); and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
