Wanda J. McCallister
SYSTEM

WANDA J. MCCALLISTER died on September 29, 2022 with her family by her side. She had just recently relocated to Sanger, Texas. She was born March 28, 1939 in Kistler, West Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clifton Earl McCallister Sr.; her daughter, Brenda Buffalin, and partner, Paul Hall; her son, Clifton E. McCallister II, and her daughter-in-law, Brenda C. McCallister. She is also survived by grandson, Michael Buffalin IV; granddaughters, Heather N. McCallister and Emily M. Milburn; great- granddaughters, Shyanne M. Milburn, Kimber R. Milburn, Eliana Buffalin; and great-grandson, Michael J. Buffalin V. She worked at General Electric in Louisville, Kentucky, until till her retirement at age 55. Her interests were gardening, bowling, square dancing, baking, boating, enjoying her camp near Rough River, Kentucky and politics. Wanda McCallister's viewing will be on October 15th, 2022, 10 a.m. - noon at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, 1159 Central Ave., Barboursville, WV 25504. Wanda McCallister's graveside funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, US Rt. 60 Midland Trail, Barboursville, WV 25504. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to the American Lung Cancer Association. Action.lung.org/site/donation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you