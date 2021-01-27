WANDA LEE FERRELL COPLEY, 87, of Ona, W.Va., widow of Don “Cokie” Copley, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born October 8, 1933, in Chesapeake, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Howard and Geneva Ferrell. In addition to her parents and husband, two sisters, Orleta Suiter and Peggy Mays, and three brothers, Clarence, Truman and John Ferrell, also preceded her in death. After graduating from Huntington East High School, Wanda then invested her life to her family, church and community, and that’s where her heart was. She is survived by one sister, Eileen Gregory of Lexington, Ky.; two sisters-in-law, Sue Copley of Huntington W.Va., and Jose Ferrell of Barboursville, W.Va.; two sons, Mark Copley of Sugar Grove, N.C., daughter-in-law Jennette Copley of Mooresville, N.C., and John and Marsha Copley of Ona; five grandchildren, Simon (Tracy) Copley of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Joel (Megan) Copley of Huntington, Ethan Copley of Ona, Josiah (Lauren) Copley of Phoenix, Ariz., and Johanna Copley of Mooresville; five great-grandchildren, Kori Copley of Point Pleasant, Jake (Jennifer) Higginbottom of Point Pleasant, Ryan, Claire and Leah Copley of Huntington; and one great-great-grandchild, Kennedy Higginbottom of Point Pleasant. She was a beloved mamaw to more than just her own. There are several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly, and two nieces, Jane Hatfield and Lisa Nicolls, who thought of her as their second mother. She was one who loved to visit the nursing homes to brighten their days with conversation and goodies. She loved and was loved by many, and will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Wanda’s life at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Farmdale Church of Christ where she attended, with her grandson Joel Copley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville WV 25504. Online streaming available at facebook.com/farmdalechurch for those who can’t attend. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
