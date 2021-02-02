WANDA LEE DEAN THOMPSON, 79, of Fort Gay, wife of John Cecil Thompson, died Jan. 30 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. 

