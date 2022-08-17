WANDA LOUISE ADKINS, 73, of East Lynn, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jamie Clay and Garland Perry. Burial will be in Cedar Cliff Cemetery. She was born October 1, 1948, a daughter of the late Forney and Myrtle Adkins. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem United Baptist Church on Raccoon Creek Rd. She was preceded in death by an infant son and her loving husband of 55 years, Sambo. She is survived by her daughter at home, Pam Adkins; one son, Bobby J. Adkins and fiancée Candice Richardson of Grayson, Ky. She is also survived by four sisters, Judy Johnson, Donna Sloane, Retha Mae Sabado and Diana Bonds. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Visitation will be one hour before funeral services. Pallbearers will be Calvin Adkins, Mark Triplett, Ernie Frye, Homer Adkins, Buddy Boy Mills, and Vernon Mills. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
