WANDA MAE SELF, 80, of Princeton, W.Va., died Monday, August 8, 2022, at her residence. Born March 10, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William and Juanita Thacker Jarvis.
Wanda graduated from Huntington East High School in Huntington where she enjoyed drama classes and other school activities. She attended Marshall University.
She retired from Princeton Elks Lodge #1459 after 22 years as manager of the successful bingo operations. She was a member of the First Guyandotte Baptist Church in Guyandotte, W.Va., until she transferred her membership to First Baptist Church of Princeton.
Wanda loved to dance and was an avid bridge player as well as any and all card games. She also loved to play golf and tennis. She enjoyed attending all sports games in person and watching on TV. She was an avid Marshall University basketball fan, and along with her sister Donna, very vocal at games. She very much enjoyed travelling anywhere, anytime.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by one son, Richard Workman; one sister, Tressa Fletcher; and three brothers, Sammy, Jimmy, and Charles Jarvis.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 44 years, Terry Ron "Cotton" Self of Princeton; son Ahren Self and wife Caroline of Charleston, S.C.; and sister Donna Geer of Melbourne, Fla.
In honoring her wishes she has been cremated. A memorial service to celebrate Wanda's life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton with Reverend Blake Bivens officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the service hour Saturday.
