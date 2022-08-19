Wanda Mae Self
WANDA MAE SELF, 80, of Princeton, W.Va., died Monday, August 8, 2022, at her residence. Born March 10, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William and Juanita Thacker Jarvis.

Wanda graduated from Huntington East High School in Huntington where she enjoyed drama classes and other school activities. She attended Marshall University.

