WANDA RUTH GROVES, 86, of Huntington, formerly of Clendenin, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 10, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Joseph B. Hodgson and Susie Elizabeth Cook Hodgson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Hodgson. Ruth was a member of Grace Gospel Church in Huntington and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clendenin. She was a retired Dental Assistant with Dr. Jack Robertson in Clendenin for 25 years. She is survived by husband, Charles M. Groves; nephews and their wives, Joseph Hodgson (Veronica), Timothy Hodgson (Sally) and Mark Hodgson (Linda). There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.maticsfuneralhome.com.

