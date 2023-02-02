WANDAF.WILLIAMSONWANDAF.WILLIA
SYSTEM

WANDA F. WILLIAMSON, Born June 11, 1942, the first child of Nathan and Verna Chaffin Conn, died January 30, 2023. She and husband Rayburn Williamson (son of Clifton and Veva Williamson) celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in December. Wanda and Rayburn have two sons, Nathan Ray and Clifton Todd; and four grandchildren, Seth, Amber, Rachel, Marra. Wanda graduated from Crum School in 1960 and attended Marshall University. She was a long-time employee of and retired from Mason & Barry of St. Albans. Also surviving are siblings Roy Lee Conn, Barbara Vance, Lois Vallance and Debra Bogard along with a host of other family and friends. Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you