WARREN D. NAPIER, 73, of Huntington, widower of Jane Napier, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Proctorville VFW Post No. 6878.

