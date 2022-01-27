WARREN EMILIO ESTES, 64, of South Charleston, W.Va., husband of Trienna Greene Estes, died Jan. 18 at home. Private family services will be Jan. 29 at Institute Church of the Nazarene. Masks and social distance are mandatory. Cards and donations may be sent to 307 Montrose Drive, South Charleston, WV 25303. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. A link to the service will be provided by the family through social media.

